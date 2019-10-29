Comments
HOUSTON (WJZ) — It’s no secret that Nationals fans have not been happy with the umpiring crew in the World Series.
Game 6 was no different.
In the top of the seventh inning, Nationals infielder Trea Turner was called out for baserunner interference after running into Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Turner was not in the running lane down the first baseline which is the benchmark to determine baserunner interference.
Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon went onto homer later in the inning to put the team up 5-2.
Manager Dave Martinez was ejected arguing the call.
