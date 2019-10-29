BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What a day Monday was. 68 degrees and sun, it felt like early spring.
I hope you got to enjoy at least some of it. Tuesday has the same temperatures but some clouds, and that will be all the difference in the world. The easterly flow bringing in those clouds will be with us well into tomorrow.
By tomorrow night, showers and that set sets us up for quite the “up and down” forecast for Halloween.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning, rain will be with us, then a break in the action before rain moves in from the west.
The timing is as early in the late afternoon as 5 p.m.
By 7 p.m., steadier rain will be just to the west. Bottom line is- trick or treat quick!
By Friday, a new air mass and quite the chill down will arrive. Daytime highs in the 50s are in your future.
