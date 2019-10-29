BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have arrested and charged a woman for burglary after a man said he found her asleep in his bed at Drumcastle Apartments in Towson on Thursday.
The man said he noticed the window blinds were shut, but he had not shut them before leaving when he came home on October 24 at 7:43 p.m.
When he went into the apartment, he said he found burnt food, food taken out of the freezer and his bedroom door was locked shut.
After getting inside the bedroom, he claims he found the woman asleep in his bed and wearing his clothes.
When police went to investigate, they found a window screen that had been cut and removed, leading them to believe this is how she entered the apartment, according to the release.
The woman told police her name was Jessica Graham and that she paid a friend for permission to stay in the apartment.
Both statements made by the woman were false, police said.
The suspect comes up as Jessica Graham in the case records, but police identified the woman as Latarcha Simmons after they fingerprinted her, according to the release.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
