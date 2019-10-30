Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A candidate for Baltimore City Sheriff in 2014 pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing a campaign finance report with false and misleading information, and signing an electronic submission of one of his campaign forms without the express consent of his treasurer.
The State and Richard Parker reached a pre-indictment plea agreement.
Pursuant to that agreement, the court sentenced Parker to one year suspended with three years of unsupervised probation and 100 hours of community service.
