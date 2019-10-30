Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As the weather gets colder, it’s easy to get nostalgic about summers down the beach in Ocean City, Maryland.
So Jessica Janneym her husband Joshua and their children Jett and Beckham dressed up in honor of Maryland’s favorite beach town.
Joshua was Rodney the Lifeguard, Jett was the Old Time photobooth, Beckham was the famous Thrasher’s Fries and Jessica was the Scopes girl.
They also had a handy Candy Kitchen wagon in tow.
Janney shared the pictures of her family photoshoot over the weekend.
“Our small fry is Thrasher’s fries. Those pesky seagulls won’t leave him alone,” she said.
“They are NOT amused by my homemade costumes,” Janney said.
