GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — One man is dead after a shooting near Baltimore Washington Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 300 block of Hospital Drive around 3 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult man being treated by medical personnel.
Officers are responding for a shooting in the 300 block of Hospital Drive. Fire Department are on scene treating a male victim. No further information available at this time.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) October 30, 2019
The victim, Andre Lee Garrett, 39, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he later died.
The shooter is described as an African American male about 5’6″ and wearing a dark T-shirt and hat, according to police.
This case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.
