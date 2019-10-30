Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are on the scene of a reported shooting near the UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Hospital Drive.
Officers are responding for a shooting in the 300 block of Hospital Drive. Fire Department are on scene treating a male victim. No further information available at this time.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) October 30, 2019
Crews are treating a male victim for unspecified injuries.
Chopper 13 was over the scene and showed the parking lot at the North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center is roped off by police tape. Multiple police vehicles are present.
