Police-Involved Shooting Reported At Rite Aid In North Baltimore
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are on the scene of a reported shooting near the UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Hospital Drive.

Crews are treating a male victim for unspecified injuries.

Chopper 13 was over the scene and showed the parking lot at the North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center is roped off by police tape. Multiple police vehicles are present.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

