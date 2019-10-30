Comments
HOUSTON, Tx (WJZ) — If you’ve been following the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, then you know that Trea Turner stole a base during the game on Oct. 22.
That means Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today, Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Big win last night…and big win for America because we’re all getting free tacos! Swing by @TacoBell on Oct 30th to steal your free Doritos Locos Tacos! #ad
— Trea Turner (@treavturner) October 23, 2019
Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday you can claim a free Doritos Locos taco.
Trea "Taco" Turner.
(MLB x @TacoBell) pic.twitter.com/w7u4MBbq7u
— MLB (@MLB) October 23, 2019
Redemption Day is coming up fast! Head to a participating Taco Bell on 10/30 to score a free Doritos® Locos Tacos.
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 28, 2019
More information is on Taco Bell’s website.
