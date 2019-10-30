  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Houston Astros, Local TV, Steal a Base Steal A Taco, Taco Bell, Talkers, Washington Nationals, World Series


HOUSTON, Tx (WJZ) — If you’ve been following the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, then you know that Trea Turner stole a base during the game on Oct. 22.

That means Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today, Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday you can claim a free Doritos Locos taco.

More information is on Taco Bell’s website.

Comments