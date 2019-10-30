LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County baker will show his stuff on a new Food Network baking show this holiday season.
Jason Hisley, who runs CakeByJason in Lutherville-Timonium, said on Facebook he will appear on the new show “Holiday Wars” in December.
“This is a BIG one…the show is 4 episodes long…every Sunday in December…with one team eliminated each episode!!!” Hisley wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Hisley is no stranger to the network; he won “Cupcake Wars” before opening his bakery in Towson in 2012.
Teams will compete for a stocking filled with $25,000, the network said when it announced the show.
The first round is called the Snowball Fight challenge, in which the competitors will have 45 minutes to create an edible holiday display from cake and sugar. The winner will get a “vital advantage” for the second round, in which the teams will be tasked with creating a “masterful Christmas display” made of cake and sugar, Food Network said.
The series, hosted by Jonathan Bennett and judged by cake decorator Shinmin Li and Food Network’s Jason Smith, premieres Sunday, December 1 at 9 p.m.
