BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City is coming to Baltimore. The fourth-annual festival starts Friday.

Once again, WJZ is a proud sponsor of the festival that draws in spectators from around the world.

Over the years, there’s been Light City displays next to the water, on the water, and even under the water. This year, there will be one flying high above the water with Baltimore’s first choreographed drone light show.

“It’s going to be spectacular, it’s going to be Baltimore themed,” Austin Brown, Co-Founder of Global Air Media, said.

The display was designed in part by Brown.

“It should be a pretty unique experience, all of them will be preprogrammed, flying around doing their own individual mission to create a large shape,” Brown said.

With how high the drones will be flying, the ariel light display should be visible from most of the Inner Harbor. All you have to do is lookup.

“You should be able to see it even above the tallest skyscrapers downtown,” Brown said.

There are two drone light shows. They are scheduled for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

“They can expect to see a world-class drone light show,” Brown said. “Specified for Baltimore, designed just for Baltimore. It will be a dazzling array and everything will be nice and spectacular.”