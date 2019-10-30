



A NASA rocket launch will be visible along the East Coast this weekend, and if you’re lucky you might be able to catch a glimpse!

The Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket will launch at 9:59 a.m. EDT on Saturday from NASA’s Wallops Island Flight Facility in Virginia.

This map below predicts when the rocket can be visible in specific areas.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to people all throughout the mid-Atlantic region and even the East Coast.

If you’re in the Chincoteague Island area or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands, you might be able to see it.

The beach at the Assateague Island National Seashore/Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will not be open during the launch.

Parts of the Eastern United States may see @NorthropGrumman's Antares rocket lift off from Virginia on Nov. 2. Outside the predicted visibility area? Tune into NASA TV to watch live! 📺 Full TV schedule: https://t.co/1h74mM927c pic.twitter.com/i2QUvBrx6W — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) October 30, 2019

NASA TV will livestream the launch starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Updates will also be posted on the Wallops Island Facebook and Twitter pages.