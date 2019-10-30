Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Halloween, Local TV, mlb, Oriole Bird, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halloween is Thursday, and the Oriole Bird celebrated by carving an Orioles themed pumpkin.

The O’s posted a video of the Oriole Bird on Twitter carving his Orioles themed pumpkin.

The video also offered pro-tips when it comes to carving your own pumpkin this Halloween.

If you haven’t yet carved your pumpkin, there are Orioles stencils online that you can use!

You can find those stencils here.

