BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halloween is Thursday, and the Oriole Bird celebrated by carving an Orioles themed pumpkin.
The O’s posted a video of the Oriole Bird on Twitter carving his Orioles themed pumpkin.
The video also offered pro-tips when it comes to carving your own pumpkin this Halloween.
There's still time to carve your pumpkin! Pro tips from @OrioleBird 🎃
For more #Birdland stencils: https://t.co/hzbv5EXORB pic.twitter.com/7CdAehgUlx
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 30, 2019
If you haven’t yet carved your pumpkin, there are Orioles stencils online that you can use!
You can find those stencils here.
