WOODBINE, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Health Department announced that a raccoon found dead in the Woodbine area on Oct. 25 tested positive for the rabies virus.
The raccoon was found near Hoods Mill Road east of 97, near the South Branch of the Patapsco River, by a dog.
The dog who found the raccoon received booster shots because it may have been exposed to its saliva.
The dog’s owners were not exposed and do not require any treatment.
The Health Department wants to be sure that any individuals who may have interacted with the raccoon before it died to assess the risk of their pet’s exposure to the rabies virus.
Anyone who may have interacted with this raccoon, or thinks a child or pet could have been exposed to this raccoon, should call their Health Department.
