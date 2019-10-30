BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After learning the Ritz Carlton complex in Baltimore has not gotten a water bill in over a decade, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young says he’s going to make sure this type of oversight doesn’t happen again.
The complex had not received a water bill since a new meter was installed in 2007 and now owes the city $2.3 million.
“I was outraged to learn of this major oversight in water billing as it relates to the Ritz Carlton,” Young said in a statement last week. “To think that previous administrations allowed residents’ properties to be sent to tax sale while not even billing the city’s wealthiest is absolutely shameful.”
Young is now calling to audit account records with various properties around the city including upcoming development permits and compare those to water billing accounts to search for other billing irregularities.
He says this effort is to hopefully improve the city’s system.
“I’ve been, and remain committed to transparency, and the results will be made public,” he added.
He said people in the city in general not paying their water bills is also an issue, and that they not only want to make sure people are paying their water bills but that it is accurate and they’re getting charged for the real usage.
You must log in to post a comment.