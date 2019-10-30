Comments
KENT ISLAND, MD. (WJZ) — A person was rescued by helicopter from a cruise ship in Queen Anne’s County after suffering from a medical emergency on Tuesday night.
At around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Maryland State Police were called by the U.S. Coast Guard to hoist a patient who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship in the Chesapeake Bay.
The ship, Aida Luna’s was near Kent Island at the time.
The helicopter crew got to the ship at around 10:25 p.m. and a paramedic was lowered to the deck of the ship to assess and secure the patient onto the helicopter.
The helicopter took the patient to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
