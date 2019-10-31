BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in shootings within an hour of each other in Baltimore Thursday evening, police said.
The first shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in southwest Baltimore. Officers arriving at the scene in the 3300 block of Wilkens Avenue found a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said they later learned the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Frederick Avenue.
The second shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Officers were called to the 200 block of North Spring Street for a Shot Spotter alert.
When they arrived, they searched the area and found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of East Preston Street.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.
Three men were also shot in the city on Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
