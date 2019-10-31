WJZ WEATHERSevere Weather Possible For Much Of Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Officer Michael O’Sullivan was found guilty Thursday of perjury and misconduct in office for his testimony given in a district court trial.

On May 31, 2018, O’Sullivan and other Baltimore Police officers learned of information about a possible man involved in illegal activity, possibly armed with a gun in the 5600 block of The Alameda.

When officers arrived at the location, a firearm was found on the ground and officers, after a brief chase, caught a fleeing Yusuf Smith.

During Smith’s trial, O’Sullivan testified that he saw Smith reach for his waistline and throw a gun before fleeing from police.

It was later discovered through body-worn camera footage that O’Sullivan did not, and could not, have seen what he testified to under oath while in court.

Perjury is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2019.

