GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a deadly shooting in Glen Burnie.

Police were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Gatewood Court on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

