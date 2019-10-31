WJZ WEATHERSevere Weather Possible For Much Of Maryland
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Ed Reed, pro football hall of fame


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens safety and Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed will be honored with a Ring of Excellence during the Ravens’ matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Reed will get the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during a special celebration during halftime.

The ring weighs 1.75 carats and is set in 14K gold, hall of fame officials said in a news release.

Reed was inducted back in August.

