Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens safety and Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed will be honored with a Ring of Excellence during the Ravens’ matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens safety and Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed will be honored with a Ring of Excellence during the Ravens’ matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Reed will get the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during a special celebration during halftime.
The ring weighs 1.75 carats and is set in 14K gold, hall of fame officials said in a news release.
Reed was inducted back in August.
You must log in to post a comment.