BALTIMORE (WJZ) —The Inner Harbor Ice Rink will officially open on November 1 with a special celebration in the evening.
The first 100 children at the event will get to enjoy free ice-skating and a skate rental, with cupcakes, hot chocolate and some disco tunes and lights.
The season will run from November 1 to January 20, 2020- two weeks earlier than usual to coincide with the Brilliant Baltimore Festival of Light & Literature.
“We are so excited to be bringing back the ice rink this season with special thanks to the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds. Opening two weeks earlier means there is more time for families, friends and loved ones to make memories on the ice and enjoy Baltimore’s waterfront,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership.
It will be open Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For full rink program details, special holiday hours and updates throughout the season including inclement weather closings, visit innerharboricerink.org or visit the Waterfront Partnership Facebook page, facebook.com/WaterfrontPartnership.
