BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands will be in town Friday to check out Light City Baltimore.
The colorful event brings together literature and lights for an out of this world experience.
“Two marquee events become one,” Festival Director Kathy Hornig said. “We have over 200 authors on 10 literary stages, 45 musical concerts and performances, 19 amazing works of light art.”
For over the course of 10 days, artists will showcase their best work. New interactive light installations like The Canopy bring together people and art by inflating sculptures with the push of a pedal.
“As soon as you’re joined by people, many legs make light work, and it becomes very easy to get a rise out of it,” Canopy Project Manager Sarah Jacklin said.
Shattered reflections, rippling movements and electric light come together for radiant flux. A new drone display will also take to the sky.
“It should be a pretty unique experience, all of them will be preprogrammed, flying around doing their own individual mission to create a large shape,” Austin Brown said.
There is also a display called the Lit Lounge. It is a shipping container turned lounge that serves as the perfect photo opportunity for visitors.
“We’ve got these amazing long lights that totally illuminate you,” Festival Manager Susan Fortkiewicz said. “They just give you an extra razzle-dazzle and just a really fun experience.”
So don’t forget to take a selfie or two while you’re there!
