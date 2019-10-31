BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front moving through Maryland Thursday night will bring the chance for severe weather.
Thursday’s high temperatures will reach the mid- to upper-70s as a strong cold front pushes through the state bringing the chance for severe weather.
Most of Maryland, including Baltimore and points to the west, are under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday evening and Thursday night. The threat of storms is slightly lower on the Eastern Shore.
#Halloween is serving up more tricks than treats in the weather department! Most of #Maryland is under an enhanced risk for severe storms. This is something to take seriously. Get your trick or treating in early as the window for the strongest storms is around 7-9 tonight. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/dXdFvxJQM8
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 31, 2019
The main threats will be damaging winds and flooding, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Some showers will move in early Thursday afternoon ahead of the main line of storms.
With the rain moving in, the kids will want to finish trick-or-treating by 7 p.m. to avoid the heaviest downpours.
