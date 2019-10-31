BREAKINGHouse Passes Impeachment Inquiry Resolution
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front moving through Maryland Thursday night will bring the chance for severe weather.

Thursday’s high temperatures will reach the mid- to upper-70s as a strong cold front pushes through the state bringing the chance for severe weather.

Most of Maryland, including Baltimore and points to the west, are under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday evening and Thursday night. The threat of storms is slightly lower on the Eastern Shore.

The main threats will be damaging winds and flooding, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Some showers will move in early Thursday afternoon ahead of the main line of storms.

With the rain moving in, the kids will want to finish trick-or-treating by 7 p.m. to avoid the heaviest downpours.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

