BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halloween is here! But it doesn’t seem that Mother Nature knows that since it’s supposed to storm tonight.
Here’s what you can expect the forecast to look like!
Temperatures will be mild in the mid-70s during the day, but there will be some severe weather later tonight.
Kids will have just a few hours to get the trick-or-treating in tonight.
#mdwx Here is the severe weather potential for later. pic.twitter.com/Kgrj3OfaaR
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) October 31, 2019
The day will begin with rain starting at midnight and will last all the way through the morning and into the early afternoon. Rain could taper off around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. just in time for trick-or-treating. Dry weather will be around for the early evening, but after 7 p.m. the cold front is bringing in some severe weather, including thunderstorms.
The storms will continue from dinner to bedtime.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
You must log in to post a comment.