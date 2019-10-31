  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Arrest, Crime, Delmar, Heroin, Local TV, Talkers

DELMAR, Md. (AP) — A man is accused of running from a traffic stop in Maryland and throwing 300 bags of heroin into a backyard.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that three people were in a car that was pulled over during a drug investigation Saturday in Delmar.

Cpl. Tyler Bennett says 32-year-old Lamerice Oney tossed the heroin and was later captured a couple blocks away.

Lamerice Donte Oney, 32, Terri Lynn Johnson, 46 and Katelyn Marie Larrimore, 27, were arrested in Delmar heroin case.

A K-9 unit searched the vehicle and Bennett says another 80 bags of heroin were found, along with crack cocaine, a digital scale and money.

Oney, 46-year-old Terri Johnson and 27-year-old Katelyn Larrimore were arrested on drug charges. It’s unclear whether they had attorneys who could comment.

