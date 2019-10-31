



FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged 42-year-old Abdul Fuller for two separate attempted kidnapping incidents that allegedly occurred Tuesday afternoon in Fort Washington.

Police responded to Stonesboro Road for report of an attempted kidnapping where a man fled towards Allentown Road in a green SUV after he was spotted by witnesses on October 29 at 3:15 p.m.

Officers and detectives, regarding the first report, met with a woman who said Fuller followed her along Stonesboro Road when he grabbed her from behind, put her in a chokehold and tried to force her into a green 1998 Ford Expedition at 2 p.m.

The woman said she screamed because she did not know Fuller, which alerted nearby people who rushed to help her as Fuller fled towards Arundel Drive.

She suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The second report involved a teenage girl on Arundel Drive an hour after the first report happened.

Fuller allegedly tried to kidnap the teenage girl, but she screamed and alerted nearby people who intervened, which caused Fuller to fled from the scene at 3 p.m.

Detectives were on the initial scene talking to witnesses when Fuller returned to the street in a green SUV driving the opposite way towards Allentown Road once he saw officers, police said.

Officers quickly stopped his SUV and took him into custody.

Fuller is charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted kidnapping of a child under 16 and second-degree assault.

He admitted to his involvement in both crimes and is being held on no bond, police said.

Police ask if anyone has had similar experiences with Fuller or information regarding the investigation, please call 301-868-8773 or 1-866-411-8477.

