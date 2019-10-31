BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Brooklyn Park last week as a homicide after he died from his injuries a few days later.
Robert Lee Thomas Jr., a 45-year-old man from Baltimore, was found lying on the sidewalk in the area of Audrey Ave and Ruth Street in Brooklyn Park with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, but later died on October 28.
A witness said the suspect is an African American man who was wearing dark clothing. Police weren’t able to find the man when they searched after the shooting happened.
The Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is investigating and is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact them at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
You must log in to post a comment.