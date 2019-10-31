UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — After just two hours of deliberation, a jury returned a guilty verdict on first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and weapons-related charges against Steven Branch.
The convictions stem from two separate domestic violence-related incidents on Feb. 8, 2019, and April 5, 2019.
Branch, 35, is facing life in prison and will be sentenced Dec. 20, 2019.
On April 5, 2019, Branch went to the home of the mother of his children, knocked on her bedroom window and asked if the children were home.
After telling him they were not home, he shot her.
The Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a call for a shooting and made contact with the victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds to her right and left hand.
The victim had advised police that she was shot by Branch.
You must log in to post a comment.