WASHINGTON (WJZ) — It’s time to celebrate the World Champions!
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that a parade will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the World Series champion Washington Nationals.
The parade will be at Constitution Ave and 15th Streets NW.
The Nationals won the World Series in Game 7 on the road in Houston. The game ended with six runs for the Nats and only two runs for the Houston Astros.
2019 @Nationals Championship Parade in the #SportsCapital:
⏰ Saturday, November 2, at 2 p.m.
📍 Constitution Ave and 15th St NW
📱 Text “NATS” to 888777 for alerts
👣 Leave your car at home
🤔 Visit https://t.co/z3iW62Je9Y for more info#FIGHTFINISHED#WorldSeries https://t.co/hrWFBKsgfY
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 31, 2019
