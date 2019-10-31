WATCH LIVEHouse Passes Impeachment Inquiry Resolution
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — It’s time to celebrate the World Champions!

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that a parade will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

The parade will be at Constitution Ave and 15th Streets NW.

The Nationals won the World Series in Game 7 on the road in Houston. The game ended with six runs for the Nats and only two runs for the Houston Astros.

