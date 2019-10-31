WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Fans spilled into the streets and some stayed up all night to grab new Washington Nationals World Series Champion gear.

At Modell’s Sporting Goods in Arundel Mills, fans lined up at checkout to purchase their attire.

“Now that they’ve won, everybody wants a little piece of history,” Modell’s Manager Bill Kistner said.

Some fans lined up in front of the store at 6 a.m.

The most popular item? Locker room apparel.

“Had to match up with the players and get ready for the parade on Saturday,” Bob Lloyd said.

Some fans checked out with Nationals gear in Orioles country.

“I’m going to get my wife a shirt even though she’s an O’s fan,” Steve Pettey said.

“Used to be an Orioles fan,” Doc Bethea said. “They were close at the time, but D.C. got a team.”

For some Nationals fans, they gave Orioles fans permission to be happy, but say there’s no room left on the bandwagon.

“[O’s fans] can be happy,” Pettey said. “My kids are obviously going to be Nationals fans for now.”

The Nats don’t yet have a date determined for when pitchers and catchers report for spring training. For now, the only date that matters is Saturday, when the victory parade starts on Constitution Avenue.