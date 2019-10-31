BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trick-or-treaters were expecting howling winds and heavy rain this Halloween, but good fortune delivered a treat, as the weather held off just long enough to get some candy.
Just to be sure, trick-or-treaters headed out early to get some treats, just in case of the bad weather.
In Hampden, Montice Massenburg rushed home and grabbed the kids to head out.
“I just ran home and grabbed my kids because I knew the rain was supposed to start around 8 o’clock,” Massenburg said. “It feels good though.”
Trick-or-treaters didn’t waste any time collecting candy in Rodgers Forge. It was quite the display at home up and down the streets.
“I’m happy it stopped raining,” a parent told WJZ. “That’s all she had been talking about. She wanted to be baby shark and she wanted to come trick-or-treating”
Halloween did not disappoint in Maryland, thanks to the timing of Mother Nature.
You must log in to post a comment.