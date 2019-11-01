Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 5300 block of Barbara Ave. around 1:24 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
Shooting detectives investigating this incident have learned that the victim was in front of his home when a suspect walked up and began shooting at him.
The suspect is only described as a light-skinned male.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
