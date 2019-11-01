OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Former Ravens running back Alex Collins has been handed a three-game suspension from the NFL for his arrest in the spring, NFL Network reports.
Collins had been arrested in March after reportedly being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.
He had been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, having a handgun in his vehicle and possessing a firearm related to a drug trafficking crime.
Sources: FA RB Alex Collins is being suspended 3 games by the NFL for his arrest last spring. He eventually received probation. He’s also recovering from a broken leg & should be medically cleared next week. With his legal issues over, could be an intriguing late-season addition.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019
Online court records show Collins pleaded guilty to the marijuana and handgun charges in October. He was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation. The two other charges were dropped.
The Ravens released Collins hours after his arrest.
