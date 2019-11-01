Comments
WOODBINE, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Howard County early Friday morning, state police said.
The crash happened shortly after midnight on eastbound Interstate 70 at Marriottsville Road. Police said a man driving a Lincoln MKZ crashed into a large tree that had fallen into the road.
The crash caused the vehicle to rotate before a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into it, police said.
The driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe, Mark McCluskey, 51, of Baltimore, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed for around four hours, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
