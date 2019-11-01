Brilliant BaltimoreBaltimore Book Festival and Light City Begins Friday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Crime, Edgewood, Fatal Shooting, Harford County Sheriff, Local TV, Talkers

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Edgewood Friday.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. in the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

Comments