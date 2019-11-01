Comments
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Edgewood Friday.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. in the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive.
Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive at approximately 3:19 a.m.
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) November 1, 2019
