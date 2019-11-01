



Six people were shot in Baltimore Thursday, one fatally, police said.

Two of the shootings happened Thursday morning in northwest Baltimore. The two victims in the first shooting, which happened just before 1 a.m. in the 4600 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, were critically injured.

The second shooting also happened in northwest Baltimore, leaving a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Thursday evening, two more shootings happened within an hour of each other, leaving a 30-year-old man dead and a 34-year-old woman hurt.

Officers were called to the 200 block of North Spring Street for a Shot Spotter alert just before 6 p.m. They found the 30-year-old man nearby with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

The non-fatal shooting happened around 45 minutes before in southwest Baltimore. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The last shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fairview Avenue in northwest Baltimore. Officers found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call police.