ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is responding to concerns about how Thursday’s storm impacted Ellicott City’s historic Main Street.
The alert system, put in place after two devastating floods, was quiet last night even though part of Main Street was closed because of flooding.
Ball said the system is only meant to be used for imminent flash flooding.
That wasn’t the case last night, so the decision was made not to sound the alarm system.
