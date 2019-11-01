ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A part-time warrior with the Maryland National Guard made history by nearly beating all of the active-duty soldiers in an Army competition.

For the first time in Maryland National Guard history, Spc. Hunter Olson moved through the tiers of the Best Warrior Competiton, all the way to the national level, the 2019 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition.

“It was pretty tiring,” Olson said.

Olson was a close runner-up for first place, something never accomplished by any Maryland National Guard Soldier before.

“It’s a good experience,” Olson said.

His boss predicted Olson would be way too humble to brag about his achievement.

“We never had a National Guardsman place in this high of a category for the All-Army Best Warrior Competition,” Command Sgt. Perlisa Wilson said. “So to have our own Maryland Guardsman Specialist Hunter Olson to place second place, it is a tremendous honor.”

Olson trained for the competition while finishing his college degree.

“It goes to show that just because were National Guardsmen that we aren’t any less than an active-duty soldier,” SSgt. Cassandra Black said.

Olson is aiming to join special forces, with the goal to be a physicians assistant.

“When I grow up, I want to go help people out,” Olson said.