BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The much-anticipated Light City Baltimore festival is officially underway after Friday afternoon’s kickoff of the Baltimore Book Festival.

Festival organizers say that 400,000 visitors are expected and that there is something everyone can enjoy.

Baltimore author Sarah Pinsker is one of the hundreds featured in the three-day festival, inside and outside at the Inner Harbor.

“There are readers who specialize and there are readers to read widely,” Pinsker said. “There’s something for everyone.”

Friday afternoon’s Book Festival ushers in the 10 days of Light City Baltimore.

“We are the official kickoff to the festival,” Alexa Jacobs, of the Baltimore Book Festival, said.

It’s the first year the two events merged.

“It’s a creative community,” Jacobs said. “We’re all artists. Our art is our words.”

Light City has 19 installations around the Harbor from artists around the world.

“While they each have their own uniqueness, they really do blend together nicely,” Festival Manager Susan Fortkitwicz said. “Baltimore Book Festival is known for meeting festival-goers and readers where they are in their relationship with books.”

Light City is not just featured in the Inner Harbor. There will be 19 exhibits across the city.