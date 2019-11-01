Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A freeze warning will be in effect Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, a freeze warning was issued from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Central #Maryland is under a Freeze Warning overnight as temperatures are expected to tumble near 30°! Make sure to protect sensitive plants and outdoor pipes. #MDWX #WJZ #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/UYLCfH7LcV
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 1, 2019
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected.
Frost and freeze conditions are possible and could affect crops and plants.
You should bring plants inside.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
You must log in to post a comment.