Baltimore Book Festival and Light City Begins Friday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A freeze warning will be in effect Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, a freeze warning was issued from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions are possible and could affect crops and plants.

You should bring plants inside.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

