ARLINGTON, Va, (WJZ) — Nestlé is voluntarily recalling it’s ready-to-bake, refrigerated cookie dough for possibly rubber contamination.
In a press release Thursday, the Virginia-based company said the cookie dough may have food-grade rubber pieces.
The recall is limited only to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products below, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295.
“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully,” the company said in a statement.
A list of the products in the recall are all below. They should not be eaten.
- Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
- Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
- Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
- Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)
- M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)
- M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)
- M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)
The recall was made out of an abundance of caution and no injuries or illnesses have been reported that required medical treatment.
The products were sold in the U.S.
Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not prepare or consume them but should instead discard the product. Please retain your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.
