BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was quite the night at the Inner Harbor for night one of Light City.

It was a party atmosphere as kids, and kids at heart, strapped on ice skates for night one of the Inner Habor Ice Rink.

“I’m having fun just watching them have a blast,”

“I’m having fun, but I’m going to fall,”

It was all smiles as skaters shuffled their way around the outdoor rink.

“Being able to see the water and lights while skating in circles has just been so fun,” Annie Shipley said.

The ice rink got into the Light City spirit by adding disco balls and flashing lights.

Just across the street from the rink, there was a disco party in the front seat of a blinged-out Volkswagen Bug.

“The Bug is so exciting,”

DiscoBug, as it’s called, allows people to spin it around and operate the spotlights.

“It’s just one of 18 light exhibits spread around the Inner Harbor,”

The city also had hundreds of eyes looking up at the night sky for the first-ever Light City Drone Show.

“It was amazing,” Caroline Berry said.

There were over 50 drones creating Maryland centric shapes hundreds of feet in the air.

“The crab moving across the screen, it was like the crab shuffle,”

If you missed opening night, don’t worry. There are still nine more opportunities for you to get out and enjoy the show.