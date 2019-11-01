BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were reports of high water in parts of Maryland after a strong storm rolled through the region on Halloween night.
Some roads remain flooded Friday morning as commuters headed to work.
Some of the damage caused by last night’s storm. A tree and light post knocked over in Canton. pic.twitter.com/5HuN39ChQY
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) November 1, 2019
In Baltimore, Greenspring Ave and the 41st Street Bridge were flooded, while Purnell Avenue was closed for some time in Baltimore County until the water there receded.
Two cars got stuck in high water — one on Bellona Avenue in Towson and one on Windell Avenue.
In Montgomery County, a car was also stranded in high water along Gain Preserve Road near 1-270.
Crews from around the region helped the motorists stuck and everyone got out safely.
At the height of the outages, BG&E said 31,000 customers were without power.
