ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A video of a young Maryland trick-or-treater’s selflessness is going viral on social media.
The video, posted on Facebook Thursday, shows a young boy named Jackson walking up to a home in search of candy. When he gets to the bowl of sweet treats, he realizes it’s empty.
“There ain’t no more candy,” he says.
Then, without hesitation, he opens his own bag of goodies, pulls out several treats and leaves them behind for the next kids who come to the home in search of candy.
After finishing his selfless deed, he simply says “There we go!” and heads on to the next house.
Little did he know, the entire thing was caught on the homeowners’ security camera.
The video has since racked up more than 6.5 million views as of Friday afternoon.
