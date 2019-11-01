



A video of a young Maryland trick-or-treater’s selflessness is going viral on social media.

The video, posted on Facebook Thursday, shows a young boy named Jackson walking up to a home in search of candy. When he gets to the bowl of sweet treats, he realizes it’s empty.

“There ain’t no more candy,” he said.

“Oh no!” said Danielle Gamino, Jackson’s mom.

Then, without hesitation, he opens his own bag of goodies, pulls out several treats and leaves them behind for the next kids who come to the home in search of candy.

“Aww, that was really nice Jackson,” she said.

“There we go!” he said. And he headed toward the next house.

“I’m happy for the other kids who got the candy,” said Jackson’s mom.

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Md. Trick-Or-Treater’s Selfless Candy Sharing

Little did he know, the entire thing was caught on the homeowners’ security camera.

“This has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world,” the homeowner, Leslie Hodges, wrote on Facebook. “What a selfless act from this little guy! Kudos to his parents!!!”

Jackson’s family witnessed him share his treats with no tricks up his sleeves and that was a gratifying moment for a mother.

“It makes me very proud of him. I try to teach him how to be kind and everything, you kind of like a mom go is he listening to me or is he not listening to me?” said Jackson’s mom.

The video has since racked up more than 6.5 million views as of Friday afternoon; by Friday night it was nearing 10 million.