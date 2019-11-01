Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Public Works is warning customers that some water bills went out with incorrect due dates.
Many residents got bills that were incorrectly marked as due on November 1. The department said Friday the correct due date is 21 days after the bill was received.
The issue was caused by “internal coding” used in the aftermath of the ransomware attack that took down the water billing system, officials said.
Late penalties are not being assessed, and a notice will go out when they begin being assessed again, the department said.
Those with questions or concerns should call the department at 410-396-5398.
