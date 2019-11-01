Brilliant BaltimoreBaltimore Book Festival and Light City Begins Friday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Department of Public Works, Baltimore News, Baltimore ransomware attack, Local TV, Talkers, Water Bills

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Public Works is warning customers that some water bills went out with incorrect due dates.

Many residents got bills that were incorrectly marked as due on November 1. The department said Friday the correct due date is 21 days after the bill was received.

The issue was caused by “internal coding” used in the aftermath of the ransomware attack that took down the water billing system, officials said.

A chart provided by the Baltimore County Department of Public Works shows the correct water bill due dates for county residents.

Late penalties are not being assessed, and a notice will go out when they begin being assessed again, the department said.

Those with questions or concerns should call the department at 410-396-5398.

Comments