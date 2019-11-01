  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– According to the Maryland Transit Authority, commuters can expect delays on the light rail.

According to officials overhead wires that supply power to trains were damaged during Thursday night’s inclement weather.

That means train service between North Avenue and Hunt Valley is temporarily suspended.

Shuttle bus service is in place to accommodate passengers between these stations making all station stops in between.

They say repairs are being made by maintenance personnel.

Comments