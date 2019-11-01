Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– According to the Maryland Transit Authority, commuters can expect delays on the light rail.
According to officials overhead wires that supply power to trains were damaged during Thursday night’s inclement weather.
That means train service between North Avenue and Hunt Valley is temporarily suspended.
Shuttle bus service is in place to accommodate passengers between these stations making all station stops in between.
They say repairs are being made by maintenance personnel.
