BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man suffered a graze wound to the neck in east Baltimore.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Homewood Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday to investigate a Shot Spotter alert when they found evidence of a shooting.
Moments later, officers responded to the area of Greenmount Avenue and East Chase Street for a report of a 25-year-old man suffering from a graze wound to the neck.
The man was taken to an area hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2433 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
