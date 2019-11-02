  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man suffered a graze wound to the neck in east Baltimore.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Homewood Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday to investigate a Shot Spotter alert when they found evidence of a shooting.

Moments later, officers responded to the area of Greenmount Avenue and East Chase Street for a report of a 25-year-old man suffering from a graze wound to the neck.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2433 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

