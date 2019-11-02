  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football Georgia @ Florida
    7:00 PMWJZ Saturday News at 7PM
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Street for a reported shooting around 1:19 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The man was sent to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Moments later a 25 year-old man walked into an area hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

The man said he was in the 1900 block of Mosher Street when shots were fired and he was wounded.

A nearby witness drove him to the hospital, the man said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments