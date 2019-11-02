BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in Baltimore Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Street for a reported shooting around 1:19 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was sent to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Moments later a 25 year-old man walked into an area hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
The man said he was in the 1900 block of Mosher Street when shots were fired and he was wounded.
A nearby witness drove him to the hospital, the man said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
