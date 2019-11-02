Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Runners in Howard County laced up their tennis shoes for something other than basic exercise.
They geared up Saturday at the Saint John Baptist Church in Columbia to race for a cure to end Sickle cell anemia.
It was all part of the Bobbi Engram Sickle Cell Foundation 5K Run, Walk & Roll.
The race honors Engram’s late daughter Bobbi. She died from the disease in 2018.
Runners had the opportunity to meet Ravens players, cheerleaders and Poe, all while running for a good cause.
WJZ’s Vic Carter was there to help emcee the event.
