HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Hagerstown man was arrested Friday after he allegedly stomped a 15-week old-kitten to death.
The Humane Society of Washington County received a call Wednesday regarding an act of animal cruelty. A citizen reported seeing 53-year-old Bobby Ray Moore chasing a 15-week-old kitten, grabbing it by its neck, placing it on the ground and repeatedly stopping it to death.
Moore then threw the kitten into a community dumpster.
Officials responded immediately and recovered the kitten from the dumpster. It was taken to HSWC’s Vet Clinic where a forensic necropsy was performed.
Officials said that the act was caught on film.
Moore was taken into custody Friday and charged with Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Misdemeanor Animal Cruelty.
He is currently being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.
